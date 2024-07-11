13-year-old accused of trying to kidnap 2 women in Florida neighborhood

article

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to two attempted kidnappings in a Florida neighborhood this week, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The teenager, who FOX 35 is choosing to not name due to his age, was taken into custody on Wednesday and is facing criminal kidnapping charges after an alleged incident that took place in the Pointe West area just after midnight on Sunday. He was identified as the only suspect in the alleged attempted kidnappings.

Palm Bay teen admits to staging 911 call for help after killing mother and her boyfriend: police

Leading up to the teen's arrest, the sheriff's office shared several posts on Facebook alerting the community of the double attempted abductions that happened in the neighborhood. In both incidents, the suspect, who was unidentified at the time, approached women in the community and tried to assault them, deputies said. The women were able to run off, yell for help and physically push him away.

Deputies said the incidents happened several days apart.

Person of interest being sought after 13-year-old murdered in Orange County: deputies

The suspect was wearing a hoodie and a mask, as seen on surveillance footage, according to deputies.

"I am incredibly proud of our entire team who worked tirelessly to put our suspect behind bars. We are thankful for the community that came together and provided the critical information that helped make this case," Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a statement. "It’s the community-law enforcement partnership that works, and this case is proof of that."

Child dropped from Daytona Beach hotel balcony will be OK, police say

The 13-year-old is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.