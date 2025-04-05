DeLand man shot in arm during confrontation with neighbor, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot in the arm during a confrontation with a neighbor in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Man shot in arm after fight with neighbor
What we know:
Officials said the incident took place around 2:29 a.m. off of West Plymouth Avenue in DeLand.
The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.
Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. Currently, there are no charges.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear what led to the shooting and what the confrontation was about.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in an email on April 5, 2025.