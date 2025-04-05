Expand / Collapse search

DeLand man shot in arm during confrontation with neighbor, deputies say

Published  April 5, 2025 2:19pm EDT
DeLand
The Brief

    • Volusia County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot in the arm during a confrontation with a neighbor.
    • The incident happened around 2:29 a.m. on Saturday in DeLand, officials said.
    • Investigators said the man's injury was non-life-threatening, and there are currently no charges.

DELAND, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot in the arm during a confrontation with a neighbor in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

Man shot in arm after fight with neighbor

What we know:

Officials said the incident took place around 2:29 a.m. off of West Plymouth Avenue in DeLand.

The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said. 

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. Currently, there are no charges.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the shooting and what the confrontation was about. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in an email on April 5, 2025. 

DeLandVolusia CountyCrime and Public Safety