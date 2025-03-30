3 killed after Jeep hits pole in Lake County, FHP says

Three people have died, and one is in critical condition after the car they were riding in went off the road.

The crash occurred just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning along SR 19 just south of Saint Florian Lane. Florida Highway Patrol says a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on SR 19 when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The Jeep then ran off the roadway, struck a pole, and overturned several times, causing all four occupants to be thrown out of the vehicle.

The driver, a 30-year-old female from Mt Dora and one of the passengers, also a female, were pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other female passengers were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where one was later pronounced deceased. FHP says the other passenger is in critical condition at this time. The ages of the deceased passengers are unknown at this time. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the report from FHP.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

