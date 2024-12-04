OUC faces backlash over 'PeakSHIFT' billing program

Protesters took to the streets Wednesday, voicing their frustrations over a new Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) program that could change the way customers are billed for electricity.

The "PeakSHIFT" program, announced by OUC in late October, is designed to charge customers based on their strain on the electrical grid. OUC officials say the program incentivizes lower energy use during peak demand times, allowing customers who use less electricity to pay lower bills.

For example, running a hair dryer during high-demand times, like mornings when many are preparing for work, would cost more than using it in the afternoon when demand is lower. OUC estimates the program could add about $2 to customers’ bills in some cases.

However, protesters remain skeptical. Among them was Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan, who criticized the program and raised concerns about rate changes for customers who provide solar energy back to the grid.

"OUC is stealing from people. It is the wrong thing to do. They are not for profit. Something is up. They must have other financial problems because this doesn't make sense," Sheehan said during Wednesday's demonstration.

In response to the outcry, OUC released a statement defending the program. "PeakSHIFT is designed to keep rates low and provide customers with new opportunities to save," the statement read. "Rather than raising prices, customers who demand less of the system will pay less, and those who demand more will pay more."

The program has sparked a heated debate, with critics questioning its fairness and supporters highlighting its potential to promote energy conservation. The utility company is expected to address concerns at upcoming public forums.

