Osceola County zeroes in on site for COVID-19 vaccinations

Osceola County has zeroed in on a site for mass COVID-19 vaccinations – Osceola Heritage Park.

It’s already a coronavirus testing site and local officials say the vaccination site will be set up similarly in staffing and structure.

There are three drive-thru tents which should allow people plenty of people to move in and out but officials say how many people will be served each day – is still up in the air.

“We do not know as of yet how many folks – we can only guess how many folks,” said Jeremy Lanier, Public Information Officer for the Department of Health in Osceola County.

Jeremy Lanier says staff members have been offering flu shots to prepare for the COVID vaccine.

“We did a time study with our current staff…how long it took them to provide flu vaccinations, what the process was behind that. That would allow us to tighten up the processes with regard to eventual COVID-19 vaccinations,” Lanier explained.

Advertisement

He wouldn’t say long each shot takes but did explain that those who get the COVID-19 vaccine will have to stick around for 15 minutes to be monitored for a reaction.

The goal – to have everything and everyone ready to go as soon as the state greenlights giving the vaccine to the public.

“This is a first time for our community and for every community to do this kind of mass vaccination event – something of this caliber and this size,” Lanier said.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.