Osceola County launching 'COVID-19 Education and Compliance' task force

Osceola County officials on Wednesday announced that they are launching a 'COVID-19 Education and Compliance' task force.

They said that the unit will visit businesses to provide information and resources to operate safely during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This will align with CDC guidelines.

“I am calling on all businesses to ensure the safety of their patrons and their employees by requiring facial coverings and social distancing. Please do your part so we can continue to grow consumer confidence in the businesses serving our community," Osceola County Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer said.

MORE NEWS: Gov. DeSantis expects first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Florida within 3 to 6 weeks

Janer also is urging people to practice safety guidelines when celebrating Thanksgiving.

“We are a week away from Thanksgiving and we have all seen the COVID-19 numbers rising at an alarming rate,” said Janer. “It is imperative to consider traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends as all the experts say they can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu. The CDC recommends that you limit the size of your gatherings to your immediate family only. This may be hard, but it the best decision for everyone’s health and safety.”

Advertisement

CDC recommendations include:

Limiting gatherings

If you have others visit who do not live in your home, allow everyone to remain at least six-feet apart at all times.

Host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings as much as possible. Even outdoors, guests need to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Guests should avoid direct contact with others, including handshakes and hugs.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.