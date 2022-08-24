Orlando's new Chief of Police to be sworn in during Change of Command ceremony

On Wednesday, Orlando's new Chief of Police will officially be sworn in during a "Change of Command" ceremony.

Chief Eric Smith will be the new Chief of Police, replacing former Chief Orlando Rolón who spent more than 30 years in the department. Rolón is retiring four months early and has accepted a new job that starts in September. He was also the first Hispanic person to have the title.

"There is a saying that goes, if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life and that was so true during my career here," Rolón said.

Chief Smith will be the 40th Chief for the City of Orlando. He's been a member of the Orlando Police Department for more than 28 years and has worked in nearly every aspect of the department.

A motorcade will start around 9:15 a.m. at Orlando Police Headquarters and travel east on Anderson to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts where the ceremony will take place at Steinmetz Hall at 10 a.m.

You can watch the ceremony live in the player above.