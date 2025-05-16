Florida heat wave threatens to push temperatures close to historic records

A relentless heat wave continues to tighten its grip on Central Florida, with forecasters warning that temperatures could reach near-record highs this weekend.

The extreme heat is being driven by a large ridge of high pressure building over the region.

This high-pressure system is expected to remain dominant through the middle of next week. However, by Thursday, changes will begin to emerge as a cold front approaches and starts to break down the ridge.

How hot will it get?

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s, with the heat index nearing or surpassing 100° — potentially challenging historical records.

Why you should care:

While this level of heat isn't unusual for this time of year, it still raises concerns about heat exhaustion. The risk is especially high for those spending long hours outdoors, including attendees of the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach.

Officials urge residents to stay hydrated and pay attention to signs of overheating.

Ways to stay safe in the heat

What you can do:

To stay safe during extreme heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends drinking plenty of water – even if you’re not thirsty – limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing. Health officials also emphasize the importance of never leaving children or pets in parked cars, as temperatures inside can rise dangerously fast.

