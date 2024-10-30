Orlando's Fashion Square Mall listed for sale as major development opportunity

The Orlando Fashion Square Mall is officially up for sale, with a Dallas-based real estate company marketing the property as a "development opportunity."

According to the listing, the future owner could transform the site into a $500 million mixed-use development.

Zack McNamara of Franklin Street Commercial Real Estate emphasized the mall's prime location.

"You've got close proximity to I-4, downtown, all the great sub-markets of Orlando between Winter Park, Maitland, the south into Delaney [Park] and Thorton [Park], everywhere downtown," said Zack McNamara, Franklin Street Commercial Real Estate. "As far as proximity, it can draw from all over Central Florida."

The sellers have not publicly disclosed the asking price for the property.

