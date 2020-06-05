Orlando’s drive-in music festival postponed due to protests

article

Road Rave, a drive-in music festival scheduled to happen on Saturday in Orlando, has been postponed due to the ongoing protests after the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The live music event has been rescheduled for June 20 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Festival producer DJ Carnage issued a statement on Facebook, saying now is the not the right time with the civil unrest happening around the country.

“As you know, our country is going through some very tough times right now, and out of respect for this powerful movement for equality, we are postponing the Road Rave in Orlando,” he said. “We need to stand united against racism and police brutality in this country. We will unite again. Music heals and brings people together, and I look forward to doing exactly that with you on June 20th.”

"Road Rave" will be a “full festival main stage production,” according to the event description. In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, capacity will be limited to 500 cars with a minimum of two people and a maximum of six people per vehicle.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ANF Nicaragua COVID-19 relief fund.

Existing tickets will transfer to the June 20 event automatically. If you need a refund, email contact@discodonniepresents.com.