Protesters want to replace Minneapolis Police Department with ‘community-led safety’
Thousands gathered for another weekend of protests in Minneapolis. Their chants calling for justice for George Floyd but also the defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.
Tombstones near where George Floyd died in Minneapolis honor people who died in police altercations
A display of art is sending a powerful message just blocks from the spot where George Floyd died nearly two weeks ago.
Demonstrators gather at Lake Eola for George Floyd protest in Downtown Orlando
The "Orlandoblackoutmarch2" is happening from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Crowds kicks Minneapolis mayor out of rally for not backing defunding the police department
The Minneapolis mayor faced backlash after saying he won't defund the city's police department.
Family, public officials gather in North Carolina for song-filled memorial service to George Floyd
Mourners gathered Saturday in the North Carolina town where George Floyd grew up for the second of three public memorial services.
Activists use informal tools to keep the peace at protests
Groups such as Black Lives Matter are utilizing fluorescent vests or colored ribbons to designate legal aid, volunteer medical help or peacekeepers who can help diffuse spats during peaceful protests.
Prosecutors: 2 Buffalo officers charged with assault for pushing 75-year-old protester
Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
Police officer comforts crying little girl who asked 'are you gonna shoot us?' during protest
"She asked him 'Are you gonna shoot us?'" Bartee wrote on Twitter.
Buffalo mayor says 75-year-old man pushed to ground was 'agitator,' says he won't be firing cops
The officers have been suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation launched after the incident was caught on video and showed the man, Matin Gugino, bleeding on the sidewalk.
Surfers honor George Floyd in ‘paddle out’ held around world
More than 200 surfers of all ages and races paddled through a set of crashing waves under cloudy skies to form a massive circle near the Santa Monica Pier, where they chanted Floyd’s name nine times to mark the nearly nine minutes prosecutors say his neck was pinned to the ground under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Walk held in Orlando for 'restoration and mourning'
The demonstration was peaceful. Organizers made it clear, the event was not meant to be a protest.
Gun sales up amid turbulent times, data shows
More than two million Americans became first-time gun owners this year.
One perfect moment: Georgia National Guard, protesters dance the 'Macarena'
It was a moment of much-needed levity after a week of protests in Atlanta.
Minneapolis City Council moves to ban police officers from using chokeholds
At an emergency meeting on Friday, held in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, the city council put in place new restrictions for the Minneapolis Police Department while promising more significant change moving.
Video shows supplies littering sidewalk after NC police destroy volunteer medic tent during protest
Video posted by a volunteer shows supplies at a medic tent being destroyed by police officers in North Carolina at a protest on June 2 in the wake of the death of George Floyd during an encounter with Minneapolis police.
DA: Philadelphia police staff inspector faces charges following incident with protester
Charges will be filed against Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna for an incident involving a Temple student who was struck in the head with a metal police baton during a protest, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced.
Video shows women ripping down heart-shaped ‘Black Lives Matter’ flyers as teens who posted them cry
Video streamed on Facebook Live by a community page in a Chicago suburb showed the moment angry residents took the time to rip a series of paper hearts reading “Black Lives Matter!” from a boarded-up storefront. The hearts were posted by a group of teenage girls.
‘We were wrong for not listening’: Roger Goodell encourages NFL players to ‘peacefully protest’
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on the recent protests that have erupted across the country since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
California governor: Cities should end use of National Guard
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday urged mayors and other local authorities to end reliance on the National Guard and curfews to help deal with policing of protests over the death of George Floyd.
DC paints 'Black Lives Matter' on road that leads to White House ahead of weekend protests
The D.C. Department of Public Works painted the words "Black Lives Matter" on a street in downtown D.C. Friday ahead of what is expected to be one of the largest rallies in the nation's capital in response to the killing of George Floyd.