Drive-in music festival coming to Orlando next month

A "Road Rave" is coming to Orlando.

It's a music festival where people stay in their cars, but will they?

"Basically, it's like a parking lot and I’m going to be DJ-ing a parking lot," DJ Carnage said.

Enter "Road Rave," a drive-in music festival planned at the Central Florida Fairgrounds next month.

DJ Carnage is one of the organizers.

He headlined the RARE festivals for several years in Orlando, which sold out every time.

"Orlando’s always showed me so much love," DJ Carnage said.

That's why he decided to show some love back to Orlando, bringing together a handful of artists for the first drive-in music festival in the area.

The festival sold out 500 cars in one day.

All of the cars will be lined up with a safe distance between them for people to jam out to live music in their cars.

"I’m just trying to do something so everyone stops losing their mind at their house, and at least they have something to do," DJ Carnage said.

According to the website, people are allowed outside of their car, but they must stay within the width of their car.

There's also no dancing or forming groups outside of cars.

DJ Carnage says he's working with local police and has security to ensure fans stay in their cars.

"We’re taking this very seriously because there is a lot of crazy stuff going on right now with this virus, so we have to be safe," he said.

He's hoping that if successful, this will set a precedent for music festivals and concerts during a pandemic and maybe start a new trend.

"It's different times now. So now, we have to act accordingly to everything going on so we can keep everyone safe," DJ Carnage said.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to a COVID-19 relief fund for Nicaragua, where his family is from.

The "Road Rave" is scheduled for June 6.