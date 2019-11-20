Orlando's beloved Beefy King restaurant back open after fire

An iconic Orlando restaurant reopened Wednesday, more than a week after someone set it on fire. Beefy King said it is set to welcome customers starting at 10:00 a.m.

Orlando Police said John Huff started a fire at Beefy King on North Bumby Avenue on Nov. 12 in the early morning.

RELATED: Beefy King owners: Fire damage from accused arsonist delays opening

Surveillance video from the restaurant alledgedly caught Huff in the act. Officers arrested Huff later that day at a café next door after employees there called police saying he was bothering customers.

Beefy King Owner Rolando Smith said he does not understand why Huff allegedly set the fire.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t anybody we knew, as far as a customer that had a problem or an ex-employee, or anything like that. It was just a random act of [stupidity].”

Huff was charged with arson and criminal mischief.

The fire forced Beefy King to close its doors while it repaired the damage and restocked its inventory. Smith said crews had to completely replace the ceilings and walls to get rid of the smoke damage and smell.