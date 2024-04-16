Orlando woman allegedly used fake passport for unauthorized $3,800 withdrawal at Iowa bank

article

An Orlando woman was arrested in Iowa earlier this month after she allegedly used a forged passport to withdraw $3,800 from a victim's bank account.

Robin Parker, 63, was charged with theft and identity theft after the incident that unfolded at MidWestOne Bank at 110 1st Ave. in Coraville, Iowa, on April 5, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coralville Police Department obtained by FOX 35. Coralville is located in the Iowa City metro area.

Just after 11 a.m., Parker "knowingly and intentionally" used a forged passport that contained personal identifying information belonging to the victim in order to access their bank account, the affidavit said. She allegedly withdrew $3,800 with an intent to "deprive the victim."

Parker's relationship to the victim, if any, was not immediately made clear.

A warrant for her arrest was filed on April 11, and she was taken into custody the following day, records show.