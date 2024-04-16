Florida man arrested after allegedly pelting roommate with pizza dough

article

A Florida man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly pelted his roommate with pizza dough because he was making coughing sounds he didn't like.

Joseph Tresselt, 32, was charged with criminal mischief and simple battery after the incident that unfolded at a St. Petersburg apartment on April 11, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

At around 7:20 p.m., Tresselt was making pizza. The arrest affidavit said that Tresselt said he "heard voices telling him how to make the pizza."

Tresselt's roommate started to make coughing sounds, which "irritated" him.

Man breaks into Florida home because he thought his dog was barking inside, police say

That's when Tresselt allegedly grabbed a piece of pizza dough from the floor that he had already thrown and threw it at his roommate. The pizza dough struck him in the hip while he was sitting at the dining room table, according to the affidavit. Deputies said he had no visible bruising on him.

After the incident, Tresselt allegedly went into his roommate's room, grabbed his dresser, slammed it down and pulled the drawers out. This caused damage to the dresser frame, the affidavit said. He did this on the way to his own room, which is on the "same path."

Florida man caught driving on I-95 at 108 mph was in a hurry to see his girlfriend: deputies

In a post-Miranda interview with deputies, Tresselt said he struck his roommate with pizza dough because "he was making coughing sounds that he did not like," the affidavit said. Additionally, Tresselt said he slammed the dresser down because "he was angry" at his roommate.

The Villages woman, 81, allegedly attacks man over computer problem

Tresselt remains in custody at the Pinellas County Jail on $1,150 bond, arrest records show.