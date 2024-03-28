1 dead, 1 injured in Orlando shooting, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Orlando on Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at around 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Dorado Avenue, according to the Orlando Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects.

No other details were released.