Orlando weather: Low humidity and rain chances as Hurricane Imelda brings rough surf and high rip current risk

The Brief Wednesday's weather will be less humid with lower chances of rain across Central Florida. Hurricane Imelda is continuing to move away from the U.S., but rough surf and a high rip current risk remain. There will be a 20–30% chance of rain and highs around the mid-to-upper-80s.



As Hurricane Imelda continues to move away from the U.S., Wednesday's weather will be less humid with lower chances of rain across Central Florida. Meanwhile, the storm is continuing to bring rough surf and high rip current risk to the East Coast.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

A northerly wind will help to usher in drier air behind Hurricane Imelda. This will leave us with around a 20–30% chance of rain and highs around the mid-to-upper-80s.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

However, rough surf is still expected at the beaches, as swells could reach heights up to 5–8 feet. A high risk of dangerous and strong rip currents should be expected, as well. Swimming in the ocean water is strongly discouraged.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Any lingering showers will gradually taper off Wednesday night. We won't be quite as warm and muggy either. Morning lows will dip down into the low-70s.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What will the weather look like over the next few days?

Looking Ahead:

The rough surf and high rip current risk will remain for much of the week. Larger than normal breaking waves will be likely into the weekend.

Rain and storm chances will gradually pick back up towards the end of this week and into the weekend thanks to a boundary and moisture leftover from Imelda. It's growing increasingly likely that heavy rain will impact our coastal counties this weekend and into the early parts of next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

There's a low risk of flooding too, especially near the coast. This is where rainfall totals could rise beyond 3 inches with some spots possibly picking up 5 inches or so.

Low-lying areas in particular will need to be monitored.

This unsettled trend looks to hold into early next week, with highs staying in the upper-80s.

Stay close to the forecast for more on this set up.