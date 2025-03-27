Orlando weather: Sunshine and 80s on Thursday ahead of weekend storm system in Central Florida

The Brief Sunshine and warm temperatures will return Thursday afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-80s in Central Florida. This weekend will feature our next round of relief in the rain department, as much of the region is still under a moderate to severe drought. There is a 70% chance of afternoon rain and storms on Sunday, which is why we have declared it to be a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day. One or two could be strong, bringing torrential rain and frequent lightning.



Plan for a hot day ahead and sunny skies across Central Florida with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Here's what you need to know about the Thursday weather forecast and the storm system expected to impact the area this weekend.

What will the weather look like on Thursday?

What to expect:

We'll begin our Thursday morning on a mild note, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across Central Florida. There could be a few spots of patchy dense fog as well. Just remember to slow down and use your low beams if you encounter any while traveling this morning.

This afternoon, sunshine and warm temperatures make a comeback. Afternoon temperatures will be heating up into the mid 80s for highs under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

It will be mostly clear and mild overnight. Temperatures will only fall into the 50s and 60s for morning lows.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

Friday's forecast features another round of warm temperatures as highs reach the low and mid 80s. We'll see dry time and plenty of sunshine as well, making for a really pleasant end to the week.

This weekend will feature our next round of relief in the rain department, as much of the region is still under a moderate to severe drought.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, with better chances taking shape Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day

What we know:

On Sunday, the FOX 35 Storm Team says to plan for unsettled weather peaks, with a 70% chance of afternoon rain and storms.

Timeline: Here's when rain and storms arrive in Central Florida

A few storms are possible on Saturday afternoon and especially at night, with pockets of heavy rain.

Then on Sunday, temperatures heat up before widespread storms arrive early afternoon through evening.

What are the impacts?

One or two could be strong, bringing torrential rain and frequent lightning. Expect impacts to affect outdoor plans — whether you're at the lake, on the sports field, or hitting the beach.

While this may dampen outdoor plans, the rain is welcome news. Central Florida in a severe drought with high fire danger, so this moisture is much-needed.

What will cause the stormy weather?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteologist Jessica Dobson said a summer-like air mass will bring heat, humidity, and storms on Sunday. "A series of upper-level systems swinging through Florida acts like a match to gasoline, sparking isolated storms Saturday and numerous storms Sunday," she explained.

