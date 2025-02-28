Orlando weather: Slightly cooler day with plenty of sunshine ahead of weekend cold front

The Brief Friday's temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but it will still be a beautiful day overall in Central Florida. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to mid-70s, thanks to plenty of sunshine. A cold front will arrive over the weekend.



Our Friday begins on a cool and pleasant note across Central Florida, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s as you step out the door. Temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but it will still be a gorgeous day as a whole. Afternoon highs will reach the low and middle 70s with the help of plenty of sunshine.

Orlando - High: 77°

Daytona - High: 68°

Melbourne - High: 73°

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Our stretch of dry, pleasant weather continues this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday. This will be ahead of a cold front that's set to arrive late Saturday night/Sunday morning. With the amount of dry air in place, we look to stay rain free as the front pushes through. Much of Sunday will be slightly cooler as a result, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday - 78°

Sunday - 74°

What will the weather be like next week?

What to expect:

Early parts of next week feature a dry forecast with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm up in a big way out ahead of our next big weather maker.

Plan for highs Tuesday to reach the upper 70s and highs Wednesday in the middle 80s. The warm stretch will come to an end by Thursday and Friday thanks to a cold front that arrives Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, ushering in showers and a few thunderstorms.

Monday - Mostly sunny. High: 74°

Tuesday - Increasing clouds and warm. High: 79°

Wednesday - 40% chance of late day showers. High: 84°

Thursday - Cooler. 20% chance of a stray shower or two early. High: 72°

