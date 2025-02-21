Orlando crash shuts down SR-408 near Mills Avenue

The Brief An Orlando crash has shut down the westbound lanes of State Road 408. Reports show the crash took place around 5:39 a.m. Friday near the Mills Avenue exit.



An Orlando crash has shut down the westbound lanes of State Road 408.

Reports show the crash took place around 5:39 a.m. Friday near the downtown area close to the Mills Avenue exit.

Three lanes appear to be blocked due to the crash.

The scene of the crash shows heavy backup on State Road 408 near the Mills Avenue exit.

Traffic is currently being diverted at Crystal Lake Drive.

Law enforcement officials and first responders are at the scene of the crash.

The FOX 35 News team is working to learn more details surrounding the incidnet.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

