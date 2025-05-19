Woman found dead inside Orlando home may be victim of domestic shooting, police say

The Brief Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting on May 18. A person inside the home called 911 to report the shooting. A person of interest is cooperating in what investigators believe may be a case of domestic violence.



A woman's body was found inside an Orlando home on Livingston Street on Sunday night. Police believe it could be a case of domestic homicide.

Person of interest cooperating with investigators

What we know:

A woman was found dead inside a home on West Livingston Street in Orlando on Sunday night.

Orlando Police responded to a 9:19 p.m. call reporting gunshots inside at home located at 746 West Livingston Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a black woman, later identified as the roommate of the caller.

A person of interest stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. Investigators believe the case may be domestic in nature.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or any information about the person of interest. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police have not confirmed whether any charges will be filed. It is also unknown whether there were any prior incidents of violence or disputes at the residence.

What they're saying:

Orlando Police have issued a brief statement confirming that a person of interest is cooperating with the investigation. No further public comments have been made by police, family members, or neighbors at this time.

