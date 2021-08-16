Orlando to hold COVID-19 vaccination event on Monday

The City of Orlando is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event on Monday afternoon.

The vaccination site will be at the Dover Shores Neighborhood Center on Gaston Foster Road from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

MORE NEWS: Tropical Storm Fred to make landfall along Florida Panhandle, NHC says

No registrations are required.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.