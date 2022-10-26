Orlando teen who was shot and killed was involved in human trafficking case: Police

A 16-year-old teen who was shot and killed in Orlando Monday night had disappeared for two months and was involved in a human trafficking case, police said.

De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson was found shot outside a home on Broken Pine Circle around 7 p.m. The teen had been reported missing for over two months when she was found dead in a driveway.

Ferguson, who was 15 years old at the time, was reported on Aug. 12 missing after walking out of a Florida Department of Children and Families office. She was scheduled to appear in court the next day.

She was supposed to be placed with a family before appearing in court the following day as part of a human trafficking investigation. She got into an argument with a staff member and walked out of the office.

Orange County deputies said at this time, they do not have a description of the suspect yet.