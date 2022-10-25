Florida girl,16, killed in shooting outside Orlando home, deputies say

article

A 16-year-old Florida girl was shot and killed outside an Orlando home Monday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responding to a shooting on Broken Pine Circle at 7 p.m. found the victim, later identified as Deshayla Sanaa Ferguson, outside a home near a vehicle.

Authorities said the teenager, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said it is working diligently to find and arrest her killer.

At this time, there is no information regarding a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.