Orlando teen has missing for over a week, police say

A teen from Orlando has been missing for over a week and police are asking for the public's help with finding her.

Aveonna Moore, 17, has been missing since February 26. She was last seen at the Orlando International Airport wearing light-colored shorts and a dark-colored T-shirt.

Moore had with her a small dark-colored rolling suitcase and a medium-sized black and brown purse, police said.

She is described as being African American, 5'3" and 160 pounds. She also has a pink birthmark on her chin.

Anyone with information about the teen's disappearance is asked to call the Orlando Police Department Special Victims Unit at 407-246-3950.