Orlando Salsa Festival returns to Kia Center in October: See the lineup
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to dance, Orlando!
The Orlando Salsa Festival is returning to the Kia Center on Oct. 4 with some of Puerto Rico's most popular artists like Willie Colón and Tito Nieves, among others.
"The Orlando Salsa Festival unites salsa music fans from across the globe in a four-hour celebration inviting fans to sing and dance to the vibrant rhythms of bomba and plena while witnessing performances by the most iconic and influential salsa artists," a spokesperson for the city said in a press release.
Here's a look at the lineup:
- Willie Colón
- El Gran Combo
- Tito Nieves
- India
- Puerto Rican Power
- Frankie Negrón
Tickets, which start at $25.50, go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.