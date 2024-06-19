Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Salsa Festival returns to Kia Center in October: See the lineup

By Dani Medina
Published  June 19, 2024 11:19am EDT
From left to right: Willie Colón, Tito Nieves, and Frankie Negrón (Photo: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images, Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to dance, Orlando!

The Orlando Salsa Festival is returning to the Kia Center on Oct. 4 with some of Puerto Rico's most popular artists like Willie Colón and Tito Nieves, among others. 

"The Orlando Salsa Festival unites salsa music fans from across the globe in a four-hour celebration inviting fans to sing and dance to the vibrant rhythms of bomba and plena while witnessing performances by the most iconic and influential salsa artists," a spokesperson for the city said in a press release.

Here's a look at the lineup:

  • Willie Colón
  • El Gran Combo
  • Tito Nieves
  • India
  • Puerto Rican Power
  • Frankie Negrón 

Tickets, which start at $25.50, go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. 