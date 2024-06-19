Orlando Salsa Festival returns to Kia Center in October: See the lineup

article

Get ready to dance, Orlando!

The Orlando Salsa Festival is returning to the Kia Center on Oct. 4 with some of Puerto Rico's most popular artists like Willie Colón and Tito Nieves, among others.

"The Orlando Salsa Festival unites salsa music fans from across the globe in a four-hour celebration inviting fans to sing and dance to the vibrant rhythms of bomba and plena while witnessing performances by the most iconic and influential salsa artists," a spokesperson for the city said in a press release.

Here's a look at the lineup:

Willie Colón

El Gran Combo

Tito Nieves

India

Puerto Rican Power

Frankie Negrón

Tickets, which start at $25.50, go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.