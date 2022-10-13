Orlando Pride stepping up security ahead of weekend festival

Downtown Orlando has experienced some recent scares from the Fourth of July fireworks incident to the violent shooting that injured seven people at the end of July. Organizers of the annual Pride festival in Lake Eola are taking those incidents into consideration.

"We will have metal detectors, and we are asking folks to have clear bags," said Executive Director of Come Out with Pride Tatiana Quiroga.

Come Out with Pride Orlando is organizing the city’s annual pride celebration that is expecting over 200,000 people. They want to make sure those in attendance are protected.

"The festival itself is barricaded in but this year it’s completely locked down. There are specific entry points. We have four specific entry points with several exits," said Quiroga.

Orlando Police will have a significant presence in the area. They will be activating an Emergency Operations center downtown to support security efforts. OPD says there have not been any threats made towards the event.

"I just want folks to come out and have a great time and feel like this is theirs and their space," said Quiroga.

Once through security, people can enjoy three main stages, a pride parade and fireworks. This year organizers added a teen zone in response to the states controversial "Parental Rights in Education" bill

"We wanted to make sure that the LGBTQ+ teens, especially those in the trans community, felt like this is a place for them also and that they feel loved and accepted," said Quiroga.

The event kicks off at noon on Saturday. The pride parade will start at 4pm at the corner or orange and Washington. The night concludes with a fireworks show at 9:30 pm.