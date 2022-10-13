Are tolls in Florida still suspended?

article

Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended tolls in several areas along the Gulf Coast and in Central Florida as Hurricane Ian was getting ready to make landfall in the state. The order went into effect on Sept. 27, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

But over two weeks later, are tolls still suspended?

Although Hurricane Ian is long gone, officials say tolls remain suspended and no date to reinstate them has been announced. Electronic signs over several toll roads still read "Tolls Suspended by Order of Governor."

The Central Florida toll roads where drivers do not have to pay include: