FEMA encourages hurricane victims who are denied assistance to appeal

A 76-year-old woman who ia disabled was flooded out of her home said she was denied FEMA assistance. FOX 35 News went to FEMA for answers.

"Every night I cry. I’m worried so much, said "76-year-old Theresa Scardina whose home was flooded during the hurricane at Good Samaritan Society, also known as Good Samaritan Village.

"It’s crazy, absolutely crazy," said Scardina.



She said it's crazy because her son Joe Marois said, she hasn’t received any help from FEMA yet. "I’ve called everyone number possible, and they keep referring me to FEMA which has done absolutely nothing."

Marois said his mother was denied assistance even though she’s legally blind in one eye. And her scooter was also destroyed by the floods. "FEMA basically told me I needed a FEMA letter, and I’m like I gave you all the documentation. I made an appeal letter," he said.

"There’s an appeal process, and they can appeal more than once," said Jann Tracey, spokesperson for FEMA. She explained how people need to show their social security number, proof of address where damage occurred and the name of their insurance agent to file a claim.

And if a person is denied, "If they can get to a disaster recovery center and take that letter with them and talk to them, they can look up their case and find out why it was denied."

She explained how sometimes it just takes patience as a person waits, even someone with disabilities. "FEMA is very cognizant of people with disabilities and tries to help them along the way we possibly can. But in terms of expediting the process, no, everybody is treated exactly the same."

While Marois put his mother into an Airbnb, he said he can’t afford to do this much longer.

"She can't drive because she’s legally blind. And I don’t know what to do at this point because she’s out on Sunday," said Marois.

FEMA says it’s put $270M back into the pockets of Florida hurricane victims. If you need assistance call FEMA at 800-621-FEMA or file online at www.FEMA.gov