Orlando Police SWAT team responds to apartment shooting incident

The Orlando Police SWAT team was dispatched to an apartment complex late Friday evening in response to a shooting incident.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a FOX 35 News crew observed officers donning full SWAT gear and carrying rifles at the Bourbon Square Apartments on Mercy Drive just south of State Road 408. Earlier, witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a single gunshot.

Officers confirmed to FOX 35 that no one was injured in the incident and one person was taken into custody.

Access to the complex was restricted for approximately an hour and a half.