Orange County deputy arrested for 'violently' shoving ex-wife: affidavit

Stream FOX 35 News:

An Orange County deputy was arrested after he allegedly shoved his ex-wife Tuesday night, according to an arrest affidavit.

Patricio Goris, 49, of Deland, was taken into custody by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor battery, authorities said. He has since bonded out of jail, records show.

The charge stems from an incident that happened at the home he and his former wife of 20 years shared together with their three children.

According to an arrest affidavit, Goris picked up his daughter from school and took her to his home where they had dinner. After dinner, the two went grocery shopping. He later drove to his ex-wife's home around 9 p.m. to drop off their daughter.

When they arrived, the ex-wife took the groceries from Goris, who remained outside the residence.

Orange County Sheriff's Corporal Patricio Goris was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on charges of misdemeanor battery. (Photo: Volusia County Branch Jail)

The ex-wife said Goris said he needed to get items from the garage, but she told him that he was not allowed and needed to leave, the affidavit stated.

Goris then "became frustrated with her" and "violently shoved" her out of the doorway, the report stated. He retrieved the items and then drove off.

The deputy did not see any injuries to the ex-wife and stated she didn't to complain of any, the report stated.

Deputies then spoke with the daughter, who shared a similar account of what happened.

Volusia County deputies tried contacting Goris over the phone but could not reach him.

MORE HEADLINES:

They met with him at a residence in DeLand, where he stated he had grabbed his work equipment from the garage, but denied shoving her.

Based on statements made by his ex-wife and daughter, and Goris leaving the scene and failing to respond to the deputy's attempts to contact him, officials determined probable cause existed to charge him with battery.

He was booked into the Volusia County jail and has since bonded out, records show.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) has relieved him of all law enforcement duties while the criminal case is underway.

Goris was hired by OCSO in July 2007 and was recently working in their court security unit.

"At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks," Sheriff John Mina said in a statement.

Once the criminal proceedings are complete, an OCSO administrative investigation will be conducted and the results of that investigation will be public, an OCSO spokesperson said in a news release.