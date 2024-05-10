Man arrested for climbing communications tower in Winter Park, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man was arrested early Friday morning, about 12 hours after he climbed to the top of a communications tower in Winter Park, Florida, police said.

FOX 35 crews recorded a video on Thursday afternoon of what appeared to be someone at the top of a red communications tower near Palm Avenue.

In a news release, Winter Park Police Department said its crisis negotiations team responded to the incident in the 1900 block of Palm Avenue at 3 p.m. Thursday and located a man, later identified as 38-year-old Richard Smith, atop the tower.

For several hours, negotiators peacefully worked to get Smith to come down. Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday, Smith climbed down the tower, police said.

April 2024 booking photo of Richard Christopher Smith out of Miami, Florida (Photo via Winter Park Police Department)

He was arrested on charges of burglary to an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief over $1,000 and trespassing.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there were no immediate threats to the community.