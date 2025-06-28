Orlando police searching for 69-year-old missing man with cognitive conditions

The Brief Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man with cognitive conditions. Anthony Hester was last seen on Thursday afternoon leaving the Harmony Retirement Center in Orlando. Anyone with information on Hester's location is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at (407) 246-2470.



The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man with cognitive conditions that may be without his necessary medication.

Can you help find Anthony Hester?

What we know:

Anthony Hester, 69, was last seen around noon on Thursday leaving the Harmony Retirement Center, which is located at 1411 El Paso Ave. in Orlando.

Police say Hester was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and using a black walker.

Antony Hester, 69, was last seen around noon on Thursday in Orlando. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

Authorities are concerned about Hester's safety, as he has cognitive conditions and may be without his necessary medication.

Staff and residents said Hester frequently visits the area near Wawa at 3025 Curry Ford Road, but officers have canvassed the area with no success.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone with information on Hester's location to call the Orlando Police Department at (407) 246-2470.