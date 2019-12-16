Orlando police looking for man accused of grabbing Baldwin Park runner

article

Orlando police are working to find a man accused of grabbing a woman while she was running.

It happened on Lake Baldwin Lane on Friday at around 5:45 a.m.

Police say the woman was grabbed from behind, but was able to scream, causing the suspect to run away.

Special Victims Detectives are investigating and trying to work with the victim to come up with a composite sketch.

Anyone who might have any information about the suspect is asked to call the Orlando Police Department.

