Florida drug, weapons trafficking bust nets 20 arrests, sheriff says

Florida law enforcement have arrested 20 people – and are looking for 13 others – connected to a significant drug trafficking operation, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Tuesday.

The group allegedly distributed several kinds of drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, meth, "Molly," as well as weapons, including machine guns, rifles, and hand guns.

In one case, members of the organizations, allegedly attempted to use a drone to drop cell phones, SIM cards, razors, tobacco, and other contraband beyond the secured perimeter of a Florida jail.

In another, a UPS manager allegedly would intercept packages with fake addresses and deliver them to those connected to the trafficking ring, Seminole County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The law enforcement operation, named Operation Black Ice, started in October 2023 and involved local, state, and federal partners.

Key findings from the operation include:

24 undercover buys totally $160,000 in drugs and firearms

Seizure of cocain and more than a dozen firearms from a home

A foiled murder-for-hire plot against an incarcerated inmate

Additional arrests of alleged suspects in Seminole and Orange counties

"For years, we have emphasized that we cannot arrest our way out of the drug epidemic facing our country, but we also must hold drug dealers accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This scale of this investigation exemplifies the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies and underscores our commitment to tackling illicit narcotics on our streets, especially Fentanyl and the associated organized crime," Sheriff Lemma said in prepared remarks.