Orlando Police investigate after man is shot in face
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
They said it occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Mercy Drive. A man was said to have been shot in the face. He was alert and talking when taken to the hospital.
Details about the suspect have not yet been released. However, investigators did say that three men were seen running away after the shooting.
