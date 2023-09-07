Orlando Police Chief: Social media argument prompted teens to shoot at 'wrong house,' killing child, teen

A targeted shooting in Carver Shores left two innocent people dead, after the four teens believed to be involved shot at the wrong house, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a Thursday press conference.

Alahliyah Hashim, 6, and Isaiyah Wright, 19, were both killed following a shooting on Poppy Avenue on August 19. Hashim's mother was also injured in the shooting, but she is expected to survive.

Chief Smith said it was a shooting involving the "438 gang" who were arguing with the "Carver Shores Boys" on social media. The 438 boys drove into the Carver Shores neighborhood and shot at the wrong house.

"That shouldn't have happened. A little 6-year-old girl should be out playing with her friends like what all 6-year-old girls do," said Chief Smith.

Days following the shooting, Orlando police arrested 4 teens — three of whom are juveniles — for the alleged shooting.

He said the city is looking at ways to make a bigger presence in the Carver Shores neighborhood which has had its fair share of shootings this year.

On Easter, a shooting on Poppy Ave during an egg hunt left three people dead. A 33-year-old, a 16-year-old, and an 8-year-old were killed.

Chief Smith also addressed the recently improved crime statistics since he took office. He said violent crime is down in the city by 10 percent, officers have seized over 1300 guns, along with a 30 percent decrease in shootings throughout the city.