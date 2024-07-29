Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer mourns death of beloved labradoodle Sammie

article

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his wife Susie Dyer are mourning the loss of their beloved labradoodle, Sammie.

The mayor took to social media on Monday to announce the "peaceful" passing of their 14-year-old dog.

"Sammie was truly part of our family, who gave us unconditional love and joy every day. If you saw Susie and me at community events over the years, you probably noticed Sammie by our side," Dyer wrote. "Wherever we went, she was excited to be there and join us in exploring our city and meeting with neighbors, friends and residents of all ages. Sammie was always there for us, in both good times and bad."

Dyer added that Sammie occasionally offered "comfort and support" to city staff.

"She is already missed, but we are so thankful for our time with her," he said.