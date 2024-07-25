Retired Lake County K-9 dies at 10 years old: 'Her heart was huge'

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has announced the heartbreaking death of one of their own.

Retired K-9 bloodhound Dusty has passed away, the agency announced Thursday. She was 10.

For seven years until her retirement, Dusty served Lake County as a search and rescue bloodhound for lost or runaway children and missing adults.

"Her heart was huge and her love for people was astounding which made her such an amazing partner for Deputy (Jessica) McGregor," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. "Dusty was an amazing work partner while assisting on many cases but more importantly she was a member of our family and will always be loved and missed."

K-9 Dusty Rhodes and her handler, Deputy Jessica McGregor (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Dusty's cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Anyone who has photos with Dusty at events is urged to post them with the hashtag #K9DustyLCSO so they can be used for a memory book.