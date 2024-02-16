Orlando man robs bank - just one day after being released from prison for the same crime: DOJ

WATCH FOX 35 Live

An Orlando man is heading to prison, again, after he robbed two banks in Central Florida within days of being released from prison, the Department of Justice said.

On June 1, 2022, 60-year-old Timothy Jones was released from the Putnam County Correctional Facility after serving an eight-year sentence for committing a bank robbery on Orange Blossom Trail.

The next day, on June 2, Jones walked into a Truist Bank on the same street as the bank he previously robbed, and met with an employee in an office stating that it was a robbery, the DOJ said.

He told the employee he had a gun and would shoot everyone in the bank if they did not give him $1150,000. He also told the employee there would be a "bloodbath" if he didn't get what he wanted.

After being given $30,000, Jones took the keys to an employee's car and left the bank.

On June 9, Jones walked into a SouthState bank in Kissimmee, again, telling an employee he was robbing the bank and that he had a gun.

READ: Florida man cuts off ankle monitor, rearrested one day after release from 9-year prison sentence: deputies

He then told the employee he did not want any "funny business" and demanded $50,000 that they gave him.

He took one of the employee's car keys and left. Later that day, Jones was arrested with $50,000 on him.

After being detained, Jones claimed to be mentally incompetent and claimed he was unable to stand trial.

About a year later, Jones wrote a letter to a relative where he disclosed that he was pretending to be incompetent in order to "manipulate," "trick," and "fool" doctors and the court system so he could get leniency on his sentencing.

Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison on one count of bank robbery and must forfeit $30,000 of unrecovered proceeds from his robberies.

He was previously convicted of robbery charges in 1995, 2006, and 2013 and spent the last 18 years in prison for his crimes.