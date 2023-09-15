Orlando Magic take fans on nostalgic trip to celebrate 35 years with new 'Classic' jersey, court design

The Orlando Magic are partying like it's 1999 – literally!

The team unveiled its 35th anniversary Classic Edition jersey on Friday – a replica of the style worn by the Magic from 1998 to 2003. It features the retro Magic wordmark across the front with the iconic star plastered throughout.

The jersey was presented during a special event at the Amway Center on Friday featuring players past and present, including Jalen Suggs, Hedo Turkoglu, Rashard Lewis and Ryan Anderson. They each wore a jersey from their respective Magic era.

"We were thrilled to be able to host a celebration recognizing 35 years of Magic basketball for our season ticket holders and partners who have been with us from the beginning," Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a press release. "For more than three decades, Magic fans have told stories about their love for the team and in particular this Heart and Hustle era. A team that stands for hard work and determination, leaving everything out on the court. These traits are forever woven into the 35-year fabric of our organization and bring great pride to Magic fans and our city alike. We celebrate the endless devotion of our fans with this year’s Classic Edition uniform."

Photo: Orlando Magic

In addition to the jersey, the Orlando Magic unveiled a new court design that'll be featured at all Classic Night home games – the same games where the team will wear the new unis. Fans can see the Classic Night court and Classic Edition jersey for the first time in person on opening night – Wednesday, October 25.

Photo: Orlando Magic

Here's a look at the Classic Night schedule:

October 25 vs. Houston Rockets

November 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

December 20 vs. Miami Heat

January 7 vs. Atlanta Hawks

January 19 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

March 3 vs. Detroit Pistons

March 29 vs. LA Clippers

March 30 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

April 14 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Fans can purchase the Classic Edition jersey starting October 2 at the Orlando Magic Team Shop at the Amway Center or online at orlandomagicshop.com.