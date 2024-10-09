Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
14
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:57 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Volusia County, Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 6:15 PM EDT, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 9:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:20 PM EDT until WED 11:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:28 PM EDT until WED 6:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Osceola County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Brevard County, Orange County, Lake County, Osceola County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County

Orlando Magic cancels preseason home opener due to Hurricane Milton

By
Published  October 9, 2024 4:44pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday's Orlando Magic preseason game has been canceled because of Hurricane Milton, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The Magic were originally scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans in what would have been their preseason home opener at the Kia Center.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Single game ticket holders will receive refunds from where they bought tickets. Season ticket holders and others with ticket plans will receive more information on their accounts.

The announcement comes as central Florida is being battered by Hurricane Milton. Power outages are expected to be widespread and lengthy.

The Magic lost a preseason game against the Pelicans on Monday in New Orleans.

