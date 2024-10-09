Orlando Magic cancels preseason home opener due to Hurricane Milton

Friday's Orlando Magic preseason game has been canceled because of Hurricane Milton, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The Magic were originally scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans in what would have been their preseason home opener at the Kia Center.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Single game ticket holders will receive refunds from where they bought tickets. Season ticket holders and others with ticket plans will receive more information on their accounts.

The announcement comes as central Florida is being battered by Hurricane Milton. Power outages are expected to be widespread and lengthy.

The Magic lost a preseason game against the Pelicans on Monday in New Orleans.

