Orlando looks to demolish buildings, expand downtown park

Lake Eola Park is the heart of downtown Orlando. On Wednesday, a city committee recommended expanding the park.

Two buildings currently stand on the corner of Rosalind Ave. and E. Central Blvd. on the southwestern edge of the iconic park. Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city aims to buy these buildings and make the park larger.

"We don't have many opportunities to add acreage or footage to the park. This gives that opportunity. It also opens it up from the southwestern end of the park to have another entranceway into the park."

The plan would create a new gateway into Lake Eola Park. The city's Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board met Wednesday to discuss the idea. Dyer said the new gateway would be a great way to welcome new visitors.

"There will be green space, but we're going to do a suitable entranceway that'll be very attractive, and a place people will come and want to see in addition to visiting the Park."

There was also a 7-Eleven on that intersection that the city bought and demolished in 2022. These buildings would be the next to go, making way for the park expansion to the edge of the street. A deal would see the city buy the two properties for nearly $8.4 million.

The Community Redevelopment Agency will meet next to discuss the plan on March 11.