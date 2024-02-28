Woman dies after getting thrown from truck during Daytona Beach police chase, man arrested for murder

Daytona Beach police have arrested a man for murder in connection with the death of a woman who was thrown out of a moving vehicle.

Julio Rivera, 45, was the subject of an investigation involving a stolen motorcycle. The search for him began in the area of Madison, Seagrave and North Street.

During the investigation, police recruited the help of a woman, who was later on identified as the victim in the homicide. After speaking with officers, the woman was seen getting into a white pickup truck. There were five other people in the truck, according to investigators.

The vehicle sped off, ignoring the sirens and requests to pull over, according to officers. A chase ensued, eventually leading to Vera Street. Residents Arthur and Barbara Smith were sitting on their porch as they watched the vehicle speed by.

Barbara said she tried to communicate with the woman, as she could see she was in distress. "She said: ‘help, help!’ And the back door was open!" Barbara said. At the end of the street, the woman was thrown out of the vehicle, according to investigators.

The truck was able to get away from the police for the time being, but was later found abandoned on Coquina Avenue.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of Julio Rivera, who was charged with Second Degree Murder, Grand Theft Auto, and Fleeing and Eluding Police.

Police also arrested a man named Michael Doudney for Fleeing and Eluding. According to the arrest report, he admitted to being the man behind the wheel of the car at the time of the incident.

A third person at the scene of the search warrant was arrested for an unrelated crime out of Orange County.

Though Rivera has been taken into custody, as of Wednesday evening, he is in the hospital. DBPD says he ingested a substance before he was arrested.