Volusia deputies, New Smyrna Beach police detail response to stabbing rescue

The first responders who helped save a man after a stabbing in New Smyrna Beach are now sharing how their swift actions helped stabilize the victim and prevent further harm.

What we know:

A man was stabbed in the neck in New Smyrna Beach and survived thanks to rapid response by local law enforcement.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon King was monitoring the live 911 system and was just half a mile away when the call came in. He and officers from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department arrived quickly, applying emergency aid until paramedics could take over.

The suspect, Cory Cotton, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to determine a motive behind the attack. Investigators said Cotton did not provide any explanation or statements when taken into custody.

What they're saying:

Volusia County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon King was just a half-mile away when a call about a stabbing came in through the agency’s live 911 system. King, listening in real-time, acted immediately.

"It's pretty crucial, because instead of waiting for dispatch, you can start going there," he said.

King arrived alongside New Smyrna Beach police officers and found the man bleeding from a neck wound. Body camera footage, which has been blurred due to graphic content, shows the victim remaining conscious and even assisting first responders.

"I need to get my head above my heart or my neck is going to keep bleeding," the man told them.

Officers applied a bandage to slow the bleeding while securing the scene for EMS, who arrived shortly after.

"We did what we could to keep the bleeding under control until the paramedics got there," King said.

The alleged attacker, Cory Cotton, was arrested at the scene and later charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators said the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and Cotton did not make any statements during the arrest.

"This is what we signed up to do," said King. "To help every individual within not only the city, but this county and the state of Florida."

What's next:

The victim remains hospitalized but is recovering.

