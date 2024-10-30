Orlando leaders call for pedestrian safety using 'blind experience'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Local officials are raising awareness about pedestrian safety as traffic continues to speed along city streets.
It was dubbed the "blind experience," and just like it sounds, people wore blindfolds as they were escorted by a partner to see what it was like to try and navigate crosswalks with zero sight.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he has done this a few times, and it's frightening.
MORE STORIES:
- Machete-wielding teen threatened sign-wavers outside Florida early voting site: Police
- 19-year-old found dead after early morning shooting in Orange County
- Central Florida Zoo giraffe, Rafiki, dies after long, chronic illness
- Potential Caribbean system likely to develop over the weekend or early next week, NHC says
- Sailboat runs aground near Sea Colony in Flagler County; owner unharmed
"When you hear cars whizzing 30, 40 miles an hour and not knowing what's out there... today is to bring awareness to that and also refocus our efforts that we're inclusive, and everyone can enjoy their pedestrian experience," said Mayor Dyer.
The statement reflects growing concerns about traffic safety and inclusivity in Orlando’s walkable areas.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV