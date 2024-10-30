Orlando leaders call for pedestrian safety using 'blind experience'

Local officials are raising awareness about pedestrian safety as traffic continues to speed along city streets.

It was dubbed the "blind experience," and just like it sounds, people wore blindfolds as they were escorted by a partner to see what it was like to try and navigate crosswalks with zero sight.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he has done this a few times, and it's frightening.

MORE STORIES:

"When you hear cars whizzing 30, 40 miles an hour and not knowing what's out there... today is to bring awareness to that and also refocus our efforts that we're inclusive, and everyone can enjoy their pedestrian experience," said Mayor Dyer.

The statement reflects growing concerns about traffic safety and inclusivity in Orlando’s walkable areas.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: