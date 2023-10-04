Orlando International Airport welcomes new international airline with flights starting at $89

The Orlando International Airport has welcomed a new international airline to its extensive roster, letting travelers fly to a popular destination starting at $89.

Low-cost Mexican carrier Viva Aerobus is launching two nonstop routes from Orlando to Monterrey, Nuevo León, and Merida, Yucatán, the company announced this week. This thrice-weekly service starts May 9, 2024 and July 1, 2024, respectively.

"It is so exciting to welcome Viva Aerobus to begin service from Orlando to new destinations in beautiful Mexico," said Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin J. Thibault. "The decision to grow their business is a win for international travelers and offers an opportunity to promote tourism here and abroad."

Here's a look at the Viva Aerobus schedule:

Between Orlando and Monterrey: Flights are scheduled to take off from Monterrey at 8:35 a.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays (return fights at 2:50 p.m.)

Between Orlando and Merida: Flights are scheduled to take off from Merida at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (return flights at 5:10 p.m.)

"The Federal Aviation Administration recently reinstated Mexico’s aviation safety rating to the highest level and now Mexico airlines may operate under a Category 1 safety rating," according to a press release.

A worker helps giving directions to a Viva Aerobus airplane to moe to a departure runway at the Benito Juarez International Airport (AICM) in Mexico city, Mexico on Thursday, Jan.16, 2014. Photographer: Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg

One-way flights are now on sale starting at $89.

