Orlando weather: Hot day with temps approaching the mid-90s for most of Central Florida

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Another hot day is in the works across Central Florida. Afternoon highs will be approaching the mid 90s for most, with even the upper 80s along the coast.

With plenty of sunshine overhead, be sure to wear the sunscreen and stay hydrated.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Mostly clear skies continue overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 60s and low 70s for lows.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

The big takeaway weather-wise heading into this weekend and beyond will be the building heat. A large ridge of high pressure continues to move in and will keep the forecast dry and very hot.

Highs through the weekend and into much of next week will be soaring well into the middle 90s. While temperatures this hot aren't uncommon for this time of year, it can still cause concern for heat exhaustion.

Especially for those spending an extended time outside, like anyone heading out to Welcome To Rockville this weekend. Be sure to listen to your body and stay hydrated!

