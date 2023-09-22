Low-cost airline launches first-ever service from Orlando to lively, historic city starting at $29

Mardi Gras might be over four months away, but Orlando residents can start planning their trip to the Big Easy sooner than later.

Breeze Airways is launching its first-ever service from Orlando International Airport to New Orleans starting Friday, the company said in a press release. The seasonal, nonstop service will be available twice a week, with one-way flights starting at just $29.

The MCO to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) trip is one of a few new routes Breeze is offering. The airline recently announced two new nonstop routes from Orlando to Plattsburgh, New York, starting November 28 and to Springfield, Illinois, starting December 1.

Breeze now offers the following routes out of Orlando:

Akron-Canton, OH

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR

Charleston, SC

Charleston, WV

Huntsville, AL

New Orleans, LA (seasonal)

Orange County-Santa Ana, CA (seasonal)

Plattsburgh, NY

Portland, ME

Providence, RI

Springfield, IL

Tulsa, OK

