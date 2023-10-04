Brightline to double number of trains, increase speeds of Orlando-bound trains after inaugural week

Brightline plans to double the number of trains running between Miami and Orlando just over two weeks after the train made its inaugural trip along the highly anticipated route, the company confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday.

The high-speed rail will run 30 trains daily starting Oct. 9, and 15 of those daily departures will be from Miami and Orlando, a spokesperson for Brightline said. Here's a look at the new hourly schedule:

From Orlando to Miami: First train leaves Orlando at 4:38 a.m. (arrives in Miami at 8:11 a.m.); last train leaves Orlando at 8:54 p.m.

From Miami to Orlando: First train leaves at 6:41 a.m. (arrives in Orlando at 10:19 a.m.); last train leaves Miami at 9:41 p.m.

Early-morning and late-night trains will also operate between Brightline's five South Florida stations, including Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach

In addition to operating a full schedule, Brightline trains will also start to move faster, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News. Some trains top out at 90 mph, but in a few weeks, that speed will increase to 110 mph.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Brightline officials unveiled the new Orlando Station and allowed guests to tour a train.

RELATED : Brightline headed to Orlando involved in first deadly crash, officials say

Brightline made its inaugural trip from Miami to Orlando on Sept. 22 and FOX 35 News' Morgan Parrish went along for the ride. Check out her recap below:

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 NEWS APP